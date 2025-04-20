– Contrary to speculation, Bayley is not injured. Her exit during the match was a part of a long-planned storyline. Creative had the direction in place well ahead of time, although it’s unclear when Bayley herself was informed.

– Following a physical bout at WrestleMania, Tiffany Stratton appeared to be in good spirits backstage and showed no signs of injury.

– WWE is expected to feature additional AAA talent during tonight’s events. Some AAA stars were in town over the weekend despite not appearing on the first night of WrestleMania.

– WWE was fully aware that Cody Rhodes might receive mixed reactions, including boos, during his SmackDown appearance. Internal sources said the company is prepared to work with whatever crowd energy they encounter.

– WWE higher-ups have continued to tout Cody Rhodes’ impact as champion, pointing to record-setting gates, strong brand collaborations, and various high-profile partnerships.

– WWE is reportedly in ongoing discussions with WWC (World Wrestling Council) in Puerto Rico, per a Sportskeeda report. Carlito has been loosely penciled in for a match on a potential joint show for several months.

