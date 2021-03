WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best aerial maneuvers of current SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks. Check out the full list below.

WWE has also released a sneak peek of the upcoming “Goldberg at 54” documentary, which will take a look at the Hall of Famer getting a painful adjustment prior to his showdown against Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble pay per view.