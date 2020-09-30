WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the most sinister moments in the career of former five-time women’s champion, Alexa Bliss. The list includes her ambush of Ronda Rousey, humiliating Nia Jax, stealing Bayley’s title, the sister Abagail to Nikki Cross, and more.

WWE has also released a video featuring some of the company’s top superstars choosing who they think will win the NBA finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. Watch below as Keith Lee, Liv Morgan, Lana, Titus O’Neil, The Street Profits, Dolph Ziggler, and more choose between Lebron James’ dynasty or Jimmy Butler’s surge to the top.