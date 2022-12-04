WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments of former WWE champion Brock Lesnar from this year, including his Royal Rumble win, his F-5 on Theory at Elimination Chamber, flipping the ring in a tractor at SummerSlam and many more. Check out the full list of The Beast’s destruction below.

Zelina Vega was active on Twitter this morning, where the former Queen of the Ring discussed a potential matchup against top women’s division star, Liv Morgan Vega writes, “The day @YaOnlyLivvOnce and I get 20 mins to wrestle.. and just really WRESTLE… the world wouldn’t be ready. I’ll say that for DAMN SURE.”