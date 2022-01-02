WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring some of the best moments in the early career of former SmackDown women’s champion, Bianca Belair. The list includes Belair winning the Rumble, main eventing WrestleMania, and more.

Sami Zayn took to Twitter earlier today and hyped a potential showdown with new WWE champion Brock Lesnar. Zayn writes, “This match didn’t happen at Day 1 but it will happen 1 day.”