WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best Bobby Lashley moments since his return to the company in 2018. This includes the Almighty One defeating Brock Lesnar, winning the WWE title for the first time, and more. Check it out below.

Last night Seth Rollins wore gear that resembled WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam. The Whole F’n Show responded to this tribute on Twitter, which you can check out below.