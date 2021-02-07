WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the Monster Among Men Braun Strowman battling other big men throughout his career with the company. The list includes Strowman facing Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, Keith Lee, Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Goldberg, The Big Show, and more.

Cesaro took to Twitter following yesterday’s Celebrity flag football game, one of the many activities that will take place from WWE stars for Super Bowl LV weekend. The Swiss Superman writes, “My first ever flag football game.”