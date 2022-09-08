WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments in the career of Braun Strowman, who made a triumphant return on this past Monday’s edition of Raw. Check out the full list highlighting the Monster Among Men below.

WWE superstar Bayley took another shot at her rival Michael Cole by wishing Pat McAfee well on his new College Gameday position and laughing at Cole for now being alone at the commentary desk. The former women’s champion writes on McAfee’s announcement video ,”Happy for you. (LOL no more friends for @MichaelCole).”