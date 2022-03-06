WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring some of the best moments of WWE champion Brock Lesnar destroying his opponents…on the microphone.
Speaking of Lesnar…WWE has released exclusive footage of the Bloodline’s (Roman Reigns & The Usos) attack on the Beast following his successful title defense over Austin Theory at last night’s Madison Square Garden house show. Check it out below.
EXCLUSIVE: @WWERomanReigns and The Bloodline sent a powerful message to @BrockLesnar at #WWEMSG ahead of their #WrestleMania showdown.@HeymanHustle @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/Sif8etdopl
