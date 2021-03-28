WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the most controversial moments in WrestleMania history. The list includes Shinksuke Nakamura’s heel turn, The Rock costing John Cena his match against Miz, Hulk Hogan’s impromptu match against Yokozuna, Steve Austin and Vince McMahon work together and more.

WWE’s Scott Armstrong took to Twitter to thank the fans for their support following the news that Brian James (Road Dogg) had suffered a heart attack. He writes, “THANK YOU for all the well wishes, positive vibes and prayers for my brother Brain (@WWERoadDogg) ..tonight he’s in the hospital resting comfortably and Monday will undergo tests on his heart. Thank you again!”