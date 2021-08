WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best couples entrances in company history. The list includes Kane and Tori, Triple H and Stephanie, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, The Miz and Maryse, and many more.

Olympic gold medal winner Gable Steveson took to Twitter earlier today to share a new photo. He writes, “Modern Day Kurt Angle.”