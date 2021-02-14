WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best couple team ups in company history. The list includes Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins teaming up, Keith Lee and Mia Yim, Tyson Kidd and Natalya, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, and more.

WWE has also released a short clip of the latest New Day Feel The Power podcast where the power trio discussed NXT champion Finn Balor, and his overwhelming appeal on Valentine’s Day. Check it out below.