WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the most devastating couple breakups in the company’s long history. Check it out below.

WWE Intercontinental champion Ricochet took to Twitter and explained why he came to Drew Gulak’s aid over Gunther on Friday’s SmackDown. The champ writes, “I’ve been where Gulak is. I know how he feels. Gunther believes he can walk all over people who are “smaller” than him. I’ve walked with the biggest of them all. I’m still here and I am you Intercontinental Champion!”