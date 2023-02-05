WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring some of the best moments from inside the Elimination Chamber matchup, specifically when the Chamber pods got destroyed by superstars. The list includes top names like Randy Orton, Mark Henry, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and more either destroying or getting destroyed inside the steel structure. Check it out below.

Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella took to Twitter to hype up her in-ring return on tomorrow’ Raw. Mella writes, “Orlandoooooo… y’all better bring it tomorrow!! I can’t WAIT to be back in that ring, baby!!”