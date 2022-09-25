WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best family betrayal moments in company history, which include Dominik recently turning his back on lucha-libre legend, Rey Mysterio. Full list below.

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman took to Twitter to comment on the upcoming Degeneration-X reunion on the October 10th edition of Monday Night Raw, which will celebrate the legendary group’s 25th Anniversary. Waltman writes, “Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of DX in the same venue where we were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame makes it even better.”