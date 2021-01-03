WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the fieriest rivalries of 2020. The list includes Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre, Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose, Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio, Undertaker vs. AJ Styles, Randy Orton vs. Edge, Sasha Banks vs. Bayley, and more.
WWE has also issued the following statement regarding Hall of Famer Booker T appearing in Puerto Rican rapper’s latest music video.
King Booker is reigning over the rap game, as the WWE Hall of Famer is featured in Bad Bunny’s latest music video.
The two-time Latin Grammy Award winner released the video for his hit single “Booker T” earlier today and posted a behind-the-scenes photo with the iconic Superstar. The video has amassed millions of views on YouTube in a few short hours, and the chorus features the genuine lyric “I’m a king, champion, Booker T.”
Booker T will return for Raw Legends Night this Monday on USA Network along with fellow WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and many more.