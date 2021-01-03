WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the fieriest rivalries of 2020. The list includes Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre, Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose, Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio, Undertaker vs. AJ Styles, Randy Orton vs. Edge, Sasha Banks vs. Bayley, and more.

WWE has also issued the following statement regarding Hall of Famer Booker T appearing in Puerto Rican rapper’s latest music video.

King Booker is reigning over the rap game, as the WWE Hall of Famer is featured in Bad Bunny’s latest music video.