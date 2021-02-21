WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some forgotten moments in Elimination Chamber history. The list includes Undertaker choke-slamming MVP off the pod, Santino nearly becoming world champion, Ted Dibiase Jr. pinning Randy Orton, Edge stealing Kofi Kingston’s entry and more.

WWE has also released a short clip of SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks appearing on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. Listen below as The Boss discusses her five-month absence from WWE, and how she felt about it.