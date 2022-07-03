WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the funniest moments in the career of WWE star Maryse, including her hilarious portrayal of Nikki Bella during the build-up to their WrestleMania 33 mixed-tag team match. Check out the full list video below.

WWE superstar Kevin Owens took to Twitter to joke about the new mysterious vignette that aired on last night’s Money In The Bank, one that is reportedly teasing the return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Owens writes, “Hey @WWE, I liked that video package you guys aired about me. My dad also liked it. Thanks!”