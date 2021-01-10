WWE has released another edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring WWE Hall of Famer dominating bigger opponents throughout his career. The list includes the former Universal champion manhandling Rosey, Hugh Morris, Mark Henry, Bam Bam Bigelow, Kevin Nash, Brock Lesnar, and more.

WWE has also released a clip of former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley on the latest episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. Hear the hugger talk about her first title reign, where she admits she lost some confidence on route to her legendary heel turn.