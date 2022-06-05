WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring some of the best of John Cena delivering his devastating finishing maneuver, the Attitude Adjustment. Check out the full video below.

Ahead of today’s Hell in a Cell premium live event WWE has released a stream of some of the best HIAC matches in company history. The description reads, “Watch thrilling Hell in a Cell Matches featuring Roman Reigns, The Undertaker and more WWE Superstars.” Check it out below.