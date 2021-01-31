WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best superstar team-up Royal Rumble eliminations in company history. The list includes Rikishi getting eliminated in 2000, Vickie Guerrero getting dumped in 2018, Mr. Perfect getting tossed in 1993, The Ultimate Warrior going in 1990, Brock Lesnar getting teamed on in 2016, and more.

WWE also has a live stream currently going on their Youtube channel showing the Rumble matches from the last decade. Check it out below.