WWE “Top 10” Humiliating Post Match Taunts, Natalya Comments On 2019 Becky Lynch SummerSlam Match

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the most humiliating post-match taunts in company history. The list includes Lacey Evan’s handkerchief, Eve Torres photoshoot, Jake Roberts taking out the snake, Brutus Beefcake giving guys a haircut, and more.

Women’s division star Natalya Neidhardt responded to a tweet by WWE, which was sharing some of the best women’s matches in SummerSlam history. That includes her showdown with Becky Lynch at last year’s show for the Raw women’s championship. She writes, “Loved wrestling @BeckyLynchWWE …. such a special match with guidance from @EdgeRatedR @BretHart @TJWilson @ringfox1— we wanted every star to align.”

Lynch would go on to retain the belt after submitting Natalya with the Disarmher.