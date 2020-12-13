WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best Jaw-Dropping mic moments over the last year of action. The list includes Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy, Miz calling Sheamus’ career a joke, Seth Rollins reminding Kevin Owens of his failures, AJ Styles warning Undertaker ahead of their Boneyard showdown, Roman Reigns reminding Jey Uso he’s the head of the table and more.

WWE has also released the full WWE Day of Survivor Series 2020 on Youtube. The caption reads, “As The Undertaker’s Final Farewell draws near, Mick Foley, Savio Vega and other WWE Legends prepare to say goodbye to The Phenom: Courtesy of WWE Network.”