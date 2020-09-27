WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the craziest ladder moments in the career of current Intercontinental champion, Jeff Hardy. The list includes his Swanton through a ladder at Mania 33, his Whisper in the Wind onto Edge at Extreme Rules, his mid-air Twist of Fate, him crashing into CM Punk from a ladder through an announce table and more.

WWE has also announced on Twitter several new indie events featuring current WWE stars will now be available on the WWE Network. This includes EVOLVE 128, PROGRESS CHAPTER 103, ICW FIGHT CLU 97, and wXw Shotgun 2020.