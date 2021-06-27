WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring a list of the greatest rivals of former 16-time world champion, John Cena. Superstars include The Miz, AJ Styles, JBL, Edge, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar and more.

Universal champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter to react to the news that he’ll be defending his title against Edge at the upcoming Money In The Bank pay per view. The Tribal Chief writes, “Once they experience the #IslandOfRelevancy..They always want more. Edge’s Bucket List: ROMAN REIGNS vs EDGE…1 v 1. FIRST TIME EVER. LIVE CROWD. LETS GO!”