WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the best moments in the young career of Logan Paul. The list includes his big Royal Rumble spot with Ricochet, his viral jump from Crown Jewel against Roman Reigns, his performance at WrestleMania 38 and much more. Check it out below.

The Miz was one of the many superstars who appeared on Wheel of Fortune for WWE week. Full details can be found here on the filming. The A-lister took to Twitter to comment on the gig writing, “Spinning my way into a win for @WWE Week on @WheelofFortune.”