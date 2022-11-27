WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring some of the funniest moments in the WWE career of former United States champion Matt Riddle, including him bro-ing out with John Cena, and impersonating Randy Orton. Check out the full list below.

WWE has also released a full video recap of last night’s Survivor Series premium live event, which featured two WarGames matchups and Ronda Rousey defending her SmackDown women’s championship title. Check it out below.