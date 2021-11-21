WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last year’s Survivor Series pay per view. Check out clips from the show, which saw Drew McIntyre take on Roman Reigns in one of the marquee matchups.

WWE champion Big E gave a special introduction to boxing sensation Shawn Porter ahead of his showdown with Terrence Crawford last night. Check out Big E’s charismatic hype up below.