WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best wins in the history of the Money In The Bank ladder match. The list includes marquee victories by The Miz, Daniel Bryan, Alexa Bliss, Baron Corbin, Brock Lesnar and more.

Last night at the ESPY’s Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair won best WWE moment for their classic matchup at WrestleMania 37 night one. The Boss and the EST both took to Twitter after the win, with both ready to make magic happen once again.

Banks writes, “We did it!!!! Let’s make more magic @wwe.” Belair writes, “When we say “WE” did it we mean more than just @SashaBanksWWE & I!Thank you to our amazing fans and @wwe for amplifying our presence and voice inside & outside the ring! #BanksvsBelair #RepresentationMatters“WE” won an ESPY!”