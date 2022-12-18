WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the most extreme moments of 2022. The list includes Charlotte suplexing Ronda Rousey onto a car, Johnny Knoxville sending Sami Zayn through a table full of mousetraps, Seth Rollins curb stomping Riddle on some metal stairs, Logan Paul’s viral selfie frog splash, and much more. Check it out below.

WWE recently held a taping for the Tribute To The Troops, which saw Sheamus team up with Drew McIntyre and Ricochet in six-man action. The Celtic Warrior shared a clip of their matchup, which sees some triple-team offense. He writes, “..a thing of beauty is a joy forever #TributeToTheTroops #bangerafterbanger.”