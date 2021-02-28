WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the Miz’s best title defenses in his illustrious career. The list includes his big wins over Rey Mysterio, Jerry Lawler, John Morrison, Mark Henry, and more.

Intercontinental champion Big E took to Twitter to hype his upcoming 24 special airing on the WWE Network. He writes, “I cringe watching myself or seeing people say nice things about me (so I’m going to sit this one out) but please tune into my #WWE24 tonight on the @WWENetwork. They consistently produce stellar docs so I know I’m in good hands.”