WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the most oddball tag team champions in company history. The list includes Santino Marella and Vladimir Kazlov, William Regal and Tajiri, Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan, Stone Cold and Dude Love, The Rock and Mick Foley and more. Check it out below.

Former NXT champion Keith Lee took to Twitter recently to wish new AEW superstar Adam Cole well on his new ventures. Lee writes, “Safe travels brudda. Do all the things. …But also stop being a meanie head. See you around.”