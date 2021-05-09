WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the most dominant victories in the history of former WWE champion, Batista. The list includes the Animal defeating the likes of Kane, JBL, the Great Khali, Randy Orton, Triple H, and more. Check it out below.

WWE has also released sneak peek of the upcoming Chronicle episode on former NXT North American champion, Damian Priest. Watch below as Priest discusses how Razor Ramon, and the Razor’s Edge maneuver, was such an influence to his character.