WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring some of the funniest moments in the career of former 14-time world champion, Randy Orton. Check it out below.

In honor of Superbowl Sunday WWE has released a thread of top stars who used to play football, either in the NFL or college. The thread includes Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Baron Corbin, Pat McAFee, and more. Check it out below.