WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of Raw from Orlando, Florida. The list includes Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman’s epic promo battle, Carmella earning a spot in the women’s Elimination Chamber, Becky Lynch defeating Bayley in a steel cage match, an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Lita and more. Check out the full video below.

Speaking of Bayley, the Damage CTRL leader is scheduled to appear on this evening’s edition of NXT. She took to Twitter to hype her cameo, adding that she is required to fulfill all obligations. Her tweet reads, “Despite what happened last night on RAW, I will fulfill every and all prior commitments.”