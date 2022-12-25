WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from Monday Night Raw in 2022. The list includes Kevin Owens intimidating Stone Cold, Seth Rollins attacking Cody Rhodes, RK-Bro winning the Raw tag titles, Theory winning the U.S. championship, and more. Check it out below.

The Local Competitor Twitter account has identified the ballerina from Friday’s SmackDown as Ashley D’Amboise. This is the third time in the last calendar year that D’Amboise has appeared for WWE.