WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from this past Monday’s episode of Raw. Check out the full list featuring all the top action from the show below.

WWE superstar took to Twitter to comment on his relationship with the Beast Brock Lesnar, as well as alert fans that he is still accepting donations for his Sami For Syria campaign, and will double whatever people give up to $20K. He writes, “Just 2 Canadian Alpha Males, sharing the same birthday, letting you all know that I am doubling all your donations to http://SamiForSyria.com today up to $20k. The Beast (probably) wants you to donate now.”