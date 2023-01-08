WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the best returns in the history of the company’s flagship program, Raw. The list includes returns from Braun Strowman, The Dudleyz, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and much more. Check out the full list below.

Zelina Vega took to Twitter to hype up this year’s Royal Rumble by looking back at what she cosplayed for last year’s show. She writes on Twitter, “Last year’s Royal Rumble was unforgettable for me for soooo many reasons! Cosplaying Madara Uchiha, Sindel the year before that and Vega before that… who do you guys think I’ll do this year?”