WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments in the short-lived alliance between Randy Orton and Matt Riddle, better known as RK-Bro. Check out the list below.
In honor of Independence Day WWE has released images of several of the company’s top United States champions, including Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, and Sheamus.
Celebrating Fourth of July with some great Superstars to hold the US Championship! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kCGgcCFaxN
— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2021