WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time counters to Randy Orton’s signature RKO maneuver. Watch below as superstars Mark Henry, Seth Rollins, John Cena, Triple H, The Miz, and more give Orton the fight of his life.

WWE has also released a sneak peek of the upcoming “Day Of SummerSlam 2020” featuring Dominik Mysterio moments after his debut matchup against Seth Rollins. Despite putting up a strong effort, Dominik would fall short. Check out the footage below.