WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best WrestleMania moments in the career of current Universal champion, Roman Reigns. Watch how the Tribal Chief cements his legacy at WWE’s biggest show of the year.
NXT star Ivy Nile announces on Twitter that she has gotten engaged. She writes, “It was always you here’s to forever with you.” Congratulations to the happy couple.
