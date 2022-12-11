WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best 2022 moments of Undisputed Universal champion, Roman Reigns. The list includes the Tribal Chief choking out Goldberg, telling Theory his “Daddy isn’t here anymore,” helping the Usos become undisputed tag team champions and much more. Check it out below.

Last night the New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) made history by capturing the NXT tag team championship from Pretty Deadly at the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. Big E took to Twitter to comment on the victory. He writes, “What an absurdly talented pair of partners! I won the wrestling lottery when I got to team with these two. Massive congrats, my brothers! Love y’all to death.”