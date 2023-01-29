WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best world title defenses in the historic reign of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. This includes victories over John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and more. Check out the full list below.

Last night Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Royal Rumble matchup and earned a world title shot at WrestleMania 39. The Judgement Day member took to Twitter today to comment on her triumph, adding that this will be her year. Her full tweet reads, “2023… The year of Rhea “BLOODY” Ripley!”