WWE “Top 10” Sasha Banks Greatest Wins, Charlotte Flair Joins Cameo

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the greatest wins in the career of current Raw women’s champion, Sasha Banks. List includes her victory teaming with Roman Reigns, her becoming champion for the fifth time, the upset victory to capture the women’s tag titles again, her epic Falls Count Anywhere win over Charlotte, and more.

Former NXT women’s champion Charlotte Flair has officially joined Cameo, the app that allows customers to ask for personalized messages from celebrities. Check out her announcement below.