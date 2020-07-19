WWE “Top 10” Scariest Match Types, Undertaker Talks Wrestlers Court In New Last Ride Sneak Peek

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the scariest match types in the company’s history. The list includes a Bloodbath match, Boiler Room Brawl, Inferno match, Boneyard Match, House of Horrors, Casket Match, Hell in a Cell, Buried Alive, and more.

WWE has also released a sneak peek of the bonus episode of The Undertaker’s Last Ride docuseries. In the clip, the Deadman talks about being the judge during the fabled wrestlers court.