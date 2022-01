WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time looking at the best moments from this past Friday’s edition of SmackDown on FOX, as well as a separate “Top 10” looking at the history of the Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins rivalry as the two prepare to battle at this month’s Royal Rumble pay per view. Check out both videos below.

SMACKDOWN MOMENTS:

SETH ROLLINS AND ROMAN REIGNS: