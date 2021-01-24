WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring Shinsuke Nakamura’s best moments since joining the company in 2016. The list includes his debut win over Sami Zayn in NXT, winning the U.S. title for the first time, becoming NXT champion, his WrestleMania 34 entrance, winning the Rumble and more.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter over the weekend to praise rising star Bianca Belair after she stole the show with her performance in the obstacle course on Friday’s SmackDown. He writes, “I see a HUGE future ahead for @BiancaBelairWWE. Imagine the reactions she’ll receive from live @WWE audiences…when that eventually happens.”