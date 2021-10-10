WWE has release the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the most shocking moments in the career of former 16-time world champion, John Cena. The list includes Cena’s miraculous return at Royal Rumble 2008, choosing The Rock as his tag team partner, being the first pick in the WWE draft and more.

WWE champion Big E took part in the hype video for the WBC heavyweight title bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, the third fight of their trilogy. Fury would go on to win via knockout and keep his undefeated streak alive. Check out E’s video below.