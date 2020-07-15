WWE “Top 10” Shocking Women’s Evolution Moments, Seth Rollins Cuts Promo Using Rey Mysterio Instagram Filter

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the most shocking moments in the Women’s Evolution. List includes Mickie James returns, Shayna Baszler bites Becky Lynch’s neck, Bayley destroys her entrance tube-men, Sasha Banks transforms, Ronda Rousey appears, and more.

WWE has also released a Rey Mysterio Instagram filter to be used for IG stories. Seth Rollins took full advantage of that filter by cutting a promo on Mysterio ahead of their “Eye for an Eye” match at Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Check it out below. (Thanks to Garry Cassidy from Sportskeeda for sharing)