WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes Jey Uso’s upset win over AJ Styles, Matt Riddle picking up the win for his tag team, The Fiend returning to attack Kevin Owens, a dominant performance from Sheamus and more.

The official WWE on NXT Twitter account has released a short playlist featuring some top moments in every women’s match that has occurred on the yellow-and-black brand’s special events, Takeover.